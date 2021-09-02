Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: BMC approves only 16 percent of pandals to install Ganesha idols

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will start from September 10. Just like last year, this the festival will not be celebrated in a grand manner in view of coronavirus pandemic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has approved only 16 percent of the pandals will be able to organise the Ganpati festival. BMC had received a total of 1,273 mandal applications out of which only 519 have been approved. Before the covid pandemic, BMC used to get about 3000 applications.

BMC has laid down strict protocols for Ganeshotsav pandals. Covid cases in Mumbai have also slowly started to increase.

The civic body has however not yet laid down guidlines for home-installed Ganpati idols and immersion of the idols.

Now as per state government guidelines, Ganeshotsav should be celebrated in a simple manner due to covid-19 pandemic. For public Ganeshotsav, Ganeshotsav Mandals will need to get proper permission from the local administration. The height of all Ganesh idols in public celebrations across the state shall be restricted to four feet, those in homes will be limited to only two feet this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.