Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

By ANI | Published: August 29, 2021 04:57 PM2021-08-29T16:57:10+5:302021-08-29T17:05:07+5:30

It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry.

Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together | Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

Gauri Khan, Sussanne Khan, Neelam Kothari spend fun Sunday together

Next

It's always fun meeting old friends after a long time. On Sunday, interior designer Gauri Khan, too seemed to have fun reuniting with close girl friends from the industry.

Taking to Instagram, Gauri posted a photograph, wherein we can see her sharing smiles with Neelam Kothari, Ekta Kapoor, Sussane Khan and Shabinaa.

"Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post.

Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account.

Expressing her happiness meeting Gauri, Sussane wrote, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes."

Gauri is quite active on Instagram. She often gives the audience a sneak peek into her private life. A few days ago, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, shared a throwback image of all her brothers and sisters with the caption "Memories, fights , gifts, candies , fun & games all the things we have shared..."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :InstagramNeelam KothariGauri KhanTwitter and instagramInstagram and twitterFacebook-owned instagramInstagram for androidInstaInstagram post