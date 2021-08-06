Goldman Gang spotted at Juhu Beach in Mumbai flouting covid protocols

Maharashtra's famous Goldman Gang were spotted at Juhu Beach in Mumbai around midnight without masks. The groups was spotted violating the night curfew and roaming around the beach. At least 10-12 vehicles with around 50 people were spotted at the Juhu Chowpatty area. The Goldman Gang wearing was seen walking at night wearing heavy gold jewellery. A video has also gone viral on social media.

A curfew has been imposed in Mumbai from 11 pm to 5 am. However, 10 to 12 vehicles arrived at Juhu Chowpatty around 12 pm on Thursday, out of which about 50 people got out. Goldman Gang was seen walking with their supporters wearing thick gold chains around their necks.

The gang was seen flouting all covid protocols. Many people from their gang were not wearing masks and were flouting social distancing rules. Meanwhile, after watching the viral video, it will be important to see what action will be taken against them by Mumbai Police.