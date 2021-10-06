Gujarat and BJP connection of Aryan Khan drugs case; NCP's Malik reveals chronology

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has cast doubt on the NCB's action against a drug party on a cruise. NCP leader Nawab Malik made a sensational claim that the NCB's action had a connection with the BJP. The man who took Arbaaz Merchant, who was arrested on a cruise along with Aryan Khan, was not an NCB official. He is a BJP office bearer, said Malik. He also showed photos of the man with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested on the cruise. He was grabbed by someone and taken to the NCB office. This person also does not belong to the NCB. He is BJP vice president Manish Bhanushali. He has photos with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J. P. Nadda, Malik claimed. He also showed a photo of Bhanushali at the press conference. Bhanushali's Facebook account has photos with BJP leaders. Malik said that now the account has been locked.

Manish Bhanushali had gone to Delhi on September 21. There, he met BJP leaders, Malik said. Bhanushali was in Gujarat from September 22 to September 28. There he held some meetings in the ministry. September 22 is a very important date. Because on the same day, 3,000 kg of narcotics was found at Mundra port in Gujarat, which was in the possession of Adani group, 'said Malik. Bhanushali arrived in Mumbai on September 28. Then on October 1, he went to Gujarat again. From there, he returned to Mumbai and was present during the NCB operation on the cruise, Malik said.

Who exactly is Manish Bhanushali?

Manish Bhanushali is a native of Dombivli. Bhanushali, who is a businessman by profession, and was a BJP office bearer till 2012. He was still active in the party. He has photos on his Facebook account with some of the biggest BJP leaders. There are photos of Bhanushali with Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Narayan Rane.