Gul Panag, Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey to come up with new film '420 IPC'

Versatile actors Gul Panag, Vinay Pathak, and Ranvir Shorey will be seen sharing screen space in a new film titled '420 IPC'.

'420 IPC' is directed and written by Manish Gupta, who has previously scripted the screenplay and dialogues for Akshaye Khanna-starrer 'Section 375'.

According to a statement, the upcoming project revolves around a chartered accountant, played by Vinay Pathak, who is arrested for an economic offence and who is defended by Rohan Vinod Mehra, late actor Vinod Mehra's son who was last seen in Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Bazaar'.

Ranvir Shorey plays an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor and Gul Panag plays the accused CA, Vinay Pathak's wife.

Talking more about the project, director Manish Gupta said, "An intricate web-like plot woven around the mechanics of economic offences is the crux of the film and the mystery unfolds slowly and steadily in the film, keeping one intrigued till the end."

'420 IPC' will premiere on ZEE5 on December 17.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor