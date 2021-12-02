Harshdeep Kaur celebrates as baby Hunar turns nine months old

Singer-songwriter Harshdeep Kaur is on cloud nine as her baby Hunar turned nine-month-old on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the 'Heer' singer posted two pictures -- first of being pregnant and the next one in which she can be seen holding her nine-month-old baby in her arms.

She added the lovely caption, "From being Inside me for 9 months to being Outside with me for 9 months. Happy 9 Months to my little Hunar Singh. Need your good wishes and blessings for him."

Fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

"Loads of love so sweet Hunar baby," a social media user wrote.

"May he grow healthier and achieve success," another added.

Harshdeep tied the knot with Mankeet Singh in 2015. They welcomed their firstborn Hunar Singh on March 2, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor