Here's how Anil Kapoor wished Johny Lever on his birthday

Actor and comedian Johny Lever, on Saturday, turned a year older, and to make his day special, his friend Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt birthday wish for him.

Taking to Instagram, Anil wrote: "Happy birthday to a man with golden heart, one of India's best comedians and above all a good friend. Keep making the world happy."

Alongside the note, Anil posted a picture of him standing next to Johny.

Anil and Johny have worked together in several films such as 'Deewana Mastana', 'Judaai', and 'Total Dhamaal' among several others.

Johny's son Jesse, too, wished his father on social media. He took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture, wherein Johny can be seen roasting snacks on the barbeque grill.

"Always learning from you. Throwback to this #bbq night back in 2002," he captioned the post.

Johny, who has turned 64 today, began his acting career with 1982 'Dard Ka Rishta' and has acted in more than 300 movies.

His comedy roles of Babulal in 'Baazigar', Chhota Chhatri in 'Awara Pagal Deewana' and Pappi Bhai in 'Golmaal 3' are considered as some of the best roles of his acting career so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

