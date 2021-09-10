Here's how you can get online darshan of famous Ganpati pandals in Maharashtra

Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai

Located in Putlabai Chawl, the Lalbaugcha Raja or the 'King of Lalbaug' is the most visited pandal in the state of Maharashtra. Lalbaugcha Raja is the popular Ganesh idol of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The mandal, formerly known as 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Lalbaug' was founded in 1934 at Lalbaug Market by fishermen of the Koli community. In 2018, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganapati entered 85 years. Click on the official website for online darshan.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Mumbai

100-year old the Chinchpoklicha Raja of Parel will mark Ganesh Chaturthi in a toned-down manner. People can experience the celebrations by visiting the social media pages or the official website.

Andhericha Raja, Mumbai

It is an extremely popular pandal that not only sees massive crowds thronging for darshan but also Bollywood celebrities.Located on Veera Desai Street in Andheri West, the 'King of Andheri' will have 'heaven' as this year's theme. The Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, which manages the life-size construction, is expected to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in a low-key manner. The official website will post all details of the celebration.









