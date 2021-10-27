"Is Maulana bigger than Indian Constitution?" Kranti Redkar hits back at Nawab Malik

NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik has questioned the NCB's action since the arrest of Aryan Khan in a drug case on a cruise. Malik has claimed that during the rave party in Mumbai cruise ship, in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan has been arrested, an international drug lord was present on the ship and Wankhede allegedly let the mafia off the hook.

Sameer Wankhede's family has refuted the allegations made by Malik. Kranti Redkar, wife of Sameer Wankhede, said that according to the caste certificate, it cannot be denied that Sameer Wankhede is a Hindu. Nawab Malik should go to court. Minister Nawab Malik has gone to a very low level. He will have to resign. Father-in-law has shown the certificate of being a Hindu Mahar to everyone. The allegations made by Nawab Malik should be proved in court.

At the same time, the Maulana who performed the nikah said that Sameer got married only because he is a Muslim. Redkar reacted to the whole incident and said,"Is Maulana greater than the Indian Constitution?"Did Sameer Wankhede change my religion after Malik issued Nikahnama? I am a Hindu by birth and still am. Does marrying a Muslim girl make you a Muslim? she said.

"I am a Hindu from birth and I come from a Dalit family. I am a Hindu today also. I have never undergone any sort of religious conversion. India is a secular nation and I am proud of it," Wankhede said.

"My father is a Hindu and my mother was a Muslim. I love them both. My mother wanted me to follow Muslim customs for my marriage. But the same month, I got my marriage registered under the Special Marriage Act... because when people of two different religions get married, the marriage is registered under this Act."

"Later, we got divorced legally. If I have converted to another religion... Nawab Malik should show the certificate... a proof. My father will show the marriage certificate under the Special Marriage Act," the NCB officer added.