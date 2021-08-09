Is Railways a servant of BJP ?, asks Sanjay Raut

The second wave of corona in the country is slowly receding. But the threat of a third wave remains. The situation is under control in most of the states in the country. As a result, many states have relaxed restrictions.

Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday. Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has made a big statement in response to the Chief Minister's announcement.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve welcomed Uddhav Thackeray's decision and said he should have discussed it with the Railways before announcing the decision. Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has reacted to Danve's statement. While interacting with the media Raut said there is no need to discuss with Raosaheb Danve.

Railways belong to the whole country. It does not belong to any political party. But some people think that railways are their private property or some of the things that should be decided at the national level are their personal. It seems that it belongs to their party. BJP made the biggest agitation to start local in Mumbai.

Locals were closed in Mumbai to prevent the spread of corona. Now that this number is declining, the Chief Minister was going to take a decision. But the BJP even came on the roads and rails, said Raut.

Start the train anytime, we are with you, Raosaheb Danve had said. What are you doing now? Whatever this is going on, it's called reverse skull politics. We should cooperate with the Maharashtra government by asking whether the railways is a servant of the BJP. Sanjay Raut has replied to Raosaheb Danve in these words.