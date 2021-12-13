It's a matter of pride for me to be a part of 'Marakkar': Mohanlal

After the theatre release, Mohanlal is super excited for the digital release of his film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'.

"I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India's very first Naval Commander and famed in Kerala folklore. I believe this is a story that will touch the hearts and emotional strings of every Indian," Mohanlal said.

He added, "To be able to bring it to life on such an extraordinary scale is a dream come true for me. I am more than happy about the digital premiere of Marakkar on Prime Video, which will give viewers across the country an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families."

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is now slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 17.

According to Priyadarshan, 'Marakkar' is not just a movie but a "spectacle; an experience that will be remembered forever."

Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, and Keerthy Suresh are also a part of the movie, which will also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on OTT.

( With inputs from ANI )

