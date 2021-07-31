Jalgaon: Villagers take out funeral of a living man to please rain god

Even after the end of July, the villagers of Gandhli in Jalgaon district who were distressed by the rains in the taluka, took out a funeral procession of a living man to to please rain god. People believe that the gods will be pleased and that the district will receive abundant rain.

At the end of July last year, the average rainfall in the taluka was 469.36 mm. This year, however, it has only received 110.05 mm rain.

With less than 25 per cent of the average rain, then in the sowing season farmers will face a serious problem. It looks cloudy every day; But not a single drop of rain falls so the farmers are worried.



Recently in Madhya Pradesh’s a wedding procession on a donkey and a funeral of a living man were both held here to please rain god.