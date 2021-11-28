Jass Manak entertains flight passengers with his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga'
If you find yourself travelling on the same flight as popular singer Jass Manak, then get ready to have fun.
A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Jass can be seen crooning to his hit song 'Tenu Lehenga' along with the passengers on a flight.
"4000 ft up in the air 24/7 entertainment ...thanku love u guys," he captioned the clip.
Jass' video has left netizens super impressed.
"Awww amazing," singer Zara Khan commented.
"How sweet. Passengers look so happy," a fan commented.
Jass' song 'Tenu Lehenga' was recently recreated in John Abraham's new film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.
