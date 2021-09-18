Kalbhairav ​​Travels bus driver deserts passengers in forest and runs away

A shocking incident has taken place on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Konkan. The driver of Kalbhairav ​​Travels, a private bus coming to Mumbai from Sindhudurg, left the passengers and the bus in the jungle and fled. This was done while all the passengers were fast asleep. One passenger woke up at 3 a.m. He got up from his seat and looked ahead to see why the bus had stopped. He saw that the driver was not at his seat.

The passenger waited a few minutes but since he didn't come, the passenger started waking up the other passengers. As the bus was parked in a forest area on the outskirts of Valope village in Chiplun, the passengers contacted the police. Finally, around 4.30 am a team of Chiplun police arrived for the safety of the passengers. Then the owner of the bus, booking agent, were contacted. However, the passengers could not get help as none of the mobile numbers were reachable.