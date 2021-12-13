Kamathipura to be redeveloped, will be called 'Urban Village: Kamathipura Township'

The Kamathis were brought in Mumbai from Telangana to build large buildings connecting the seven islands of Mumbai. The area where they started living became known as Kamathipura. This area will now be known as 'Urban Village: Kamathipura Township'. The decision to redevelop Kamathipura has been finalized, said Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad while talking to Lokmat.

The entire area is 39 acres. The colony was established during the British rule. Strategic places like Mumbai Central, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla are close by. With the development of this area, construction of three and a half crore square feet will be completed.

The Kamathis who lived here contributed to the Gothic style of construction at that time. Housing Minister Awhad said that the women living here have been continuously demanding for the development of the area, adding that people have been living here since 1961. 8000 families living in this place will get new house. In addition, the same number of 'free sale' homes will be available.

For every 50 square feet they will get a house of 508 square feet.

Under 'One Roof, One Kamathipura, One Mumbai', basic services will be provided to the residents.

Existing landlords and tenants will not have to pay.



Development will be done in 6 phases

Emphasis on providing 508 square feet carpet area

180 buildings have been demolished.

55 buildings have been completed and 15 reconstructed buildings have been constructed on the site.