Kareena Kapoor Khan gives a glimpse of her 41st birthday celebration with husband Saif Ali Khan

On the occasion of her 41st birthday on Tuesday, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans with her and her husband Saif Ali Khan's adorable selfie from their ongoing beach vacation at an undisclosed location.

In the image, Saif can be seen hugging Kareena as they both enjoy the scenic island view.

"21-9-2021," she captioned the Instagram Story.

Kareena and Saif have been happily married since October 2012. They both are doting parents to two sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

The couple had fallen in love on the sets of 2008 released 'Tashan'. The two had already featured in two films -- 'LOC Kargil' and 'Omkara' -- together before they came close on the sets of 'Tashan'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor