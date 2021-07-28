Kesav Upadhye: "Chief Minister can work from home, but Mumbaikars have to go office"

Despite the rapid decline in covid positivity rates in Mumbai, the state government has not relaxed the restrictions, which has led to intense dissatisfaction among traders, who have taken to the streets to protest. Despite the rapid decline in covid cases in most of the districts of the state, the restrictions imposed by the state government remain in place and the general public, traders and employees are faciing problems and there is a demand from all quarters to immediately relax these restrictions. There is a growing feeling in the minds of the people that there is no alternative but to continue trading despite restrictions. Meanwhile, the BJP has targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Thackeray government.

BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay has slammed the chief minister. He took to Twitter and wrote," Today is Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet meeting. Will the decision be taken in the public interest today? CM can do work from home but Mumbaikars have to go to office. There is dissatisfaction among the people due to the ban on local train travel. Before people protest, the state government should immediately relax the restrictions and start local train travel for all."

"Parents and students are worried that the entire last academic year has been wasted due to lack of schools and the cost of home-based education is also increasing for no reason. The admission process is still going on and as the covid infection rate is decreasing, a decision should be taken immediately regarding the admission process," he wrote in his tweet.

"Despite a two-hour direct inspection by the Chief Minister, the government has not yet announced any help to the people affected by the heavy rains and landslides. The rehabilitation process should be started immediately by announcing an immediate aid package for the distressed masses without finding a cause," he added.



