Kirit Somaiya: Declare Anil Deshmukh a fugitive and seize his assets

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has demanded that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh be declared absconding and his assets confiscated. Kirit Somaiya and MLA Nitesh Rane today discussed with Ratnagiri police officials about the scam of investors by Sanchayani Group. After that, Somaiya held a press conference and commented on various issues in the state.

Somaiya said that the Anil Deshmukh case has taken a different turn. Deshmukh stays out and destroys evidence, witnesses. A few days ago, Deshmukh's lawyer tried to bribe CBI officials directly. So it is dangerous to keep such people out. Somaiya demanded that Deshmukh be declared a fugitive immediately and all his assets be confiscated.

Somaiya also criticized Transport Minister Anil Parab. Anil Parab has built two unofficial resorts on Dapoli beach. He has been questioned. Action has been taken against him. But, the government has ordered the demolition of only one resort. Aditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have committed the sin of saving another resort. "But we will take action against this resort," he said.

Deshmukh is charged with asking dismissed Mumbai Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from city hoteliers, and an educational trust belonging to the Deshmukhs receiving illegal money worth Rs 4 crore.