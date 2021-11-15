Kishori Pednekar: Giving Padma Shri to actress who made movies using plastic horse is an insult to Hindustan

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who made a controversial statement that what India achieved in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) while the "real freedom" was achieved in 2014, referring to the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has now criticized Kangana. "It is an insult to the whole of Hindustan to give Padma Shri award to an actress who made a movie about the Queen of Jhansi by sitting on a plastic horse. She was speaking in Mumbai.

"Where Kangana was born, where she earns her living, and when she comes here, she defames Mumbai and Maharashtra. She compares Mumbai to Pakistan. Every three months, she is in the limelight," said Pednekar.

"There are many people in our country who do a very good job. But I still do not understand what talent she has that she was awarded the Padma Shri. Kangana's absurd statement is an insult to those who sacrificed their life for freedom, Kishori Pednekar said.

Taking note of Kangana's absurd statement, Pednekar has also demanded immediate action against her. "I join hands before the Home Department and request them to pay close attention to this absurd girl who insults the whole of India and divides all people. We have to protest against her on the judicial side. We have to take action against her and end the issue," said Kishori Pednekar. .