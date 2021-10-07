Kolhapur Ambabai Mandir: Darshan of devotees stopped due to anonymous threat call

The Ambabai temple in Kolhapur was opened for devotees from today along with the entire state on the occasion of Navratri. Around afternoon, the police received an anonymous call and the darshan at the Ambabai temple was stopped as a precaution. Also, the police had stepped up security and there was a big rush. After receiving an anonymous phone call, the police immediately stopped the queue. Immediately after this, dogs and bomb squads were called to the temple premises. The temple is closed for devotees till further notice. Senior police have also entered the temple.

After several months, devotees had lined up to visit Ambabai. There was an atmosphere of excitement among the devotees as the darshan started on the day of Navratri. However, the threat call in the temple has turned the devotees unhappy.