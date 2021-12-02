Kolhapur: Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav passes away

Kolhapur North MLA Chandrakant Jadhav (Anna) passed away on Thursday morning. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad for the past few days. He breathed his last during treatment at the hospital. His body will be brought to Kolhapur by 1 pm, sources said.

Chandrakant Jadhav had won the 2019 Assembly elections on a Congress ticket. He had defeated former Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh Kshirsagar. As a successful entrepreneur, he had gained a reputation in the business world of Kolhapur. He was known in the district as a football player of Purvashram, a supporter of football. During his two-and-a-half year tenure as MLA, he had devoted himself to solving the problems of Kolhapur city as well as the entrepreneurs. He was popular because of his simple living. The citizens of the constituency are mourning his demise.