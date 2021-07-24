Konkan Flood: 'Government to prepare plan for rehabilitation of people and water management'

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in in the Konkan region inundating houses, leaving hundreds stranded, communication & power lines snapped and rail and road traffic disrupted. Meanwhile, a landslide caused by torrential rains has killed more than 40 villagers in Taliye village in Mahad taluka of Raigad district. The rescue operation is still going on in the village. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye village. During his visit, Chief Minister said that rehabilitation plan and water management would be done by the government in view of the accidents that took place.

After seeing the damage caused by the floods, the government will draw up a plan to rehabilitate the people in the hills. The weather department makes predictions, but its magnitude and effect are not known to anyone. There has been a lot of tension in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur areas since yesterday. The Chief Minister clarified that the government is making efforts to plan water management for the flowing water of the rivers as the water of the rivers has infiltrated into the city. The Chief Minister has reached the village of Mahad taluka. Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State Aditi Tatkare and MP Sunil Tatkare were also present along with him.

He further said that the government will do its utmost to help those who have suffered losses. Trying to manage water. We are getting proper cooperation from the central agencies, our teams are reaching everywhere. Citizens of many places have been evacuated, citizens are still being evacuated where needed. There are also disaster management personnel, who are also taking time to reach the scene. Rain, flowing water is a problem. However, these teams are doing their job with utmost vigour, said Uddhav Thackeray.