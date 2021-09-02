Leopard trapped in cage after it entered populated area in Maharashtra village

A leopard was caught by the Forest Department officials on Wednesday after it got trapped in a cage.

The cage was set up as a precautionary measure after the leopard had entered the Belgaon Kurhe village, as per Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.

The leopard was sighted by many since the last few days in the Belgaon Kurhe and had caused a lot of damage to the livestock and animals owned by people there.

"Compensation was given to the people whose livestock and animals were harmed by this leopard. The leopard's medical examination has also been done," said Anil Pawar, a Forest Range Officer.

Pawar said that the villagers could contact the Forest Department in case of another sighting of the leopard. Meanwhile, the leopard has been shifted to a safe place.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor