Lockdown is inevitable in state, if more than 20,000 covid cases found every day

The number of covid cases being reported in Maharashtras on a daily basis is arounf 4000-5000. On the day when 20,000 cases will be reported, lockdown will have to be done all over Maharashtra. Otherwise, the situation may get out of hand, senior officials have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. If 30,000 patients test positive every day, then the medical system is ready to handle them properly. However, if this number starts to reach 40,000 per day, then the situation will get worse. Beds, oxygen, medicine will be a problem. Officials have also told the chief minister that the death toll will rise as a result.

Postpone religious, political events

Considering the experience of the second wave, Chief Minister Thackeray appealed to all political parties and organizations to immediately postpone the crowded political meetings and rallies. Other events can be celebrated according to the rules, however, we do not want the third wave to come. Who would want to impose restrictions on festivals? But your health, your life is important. We will celebrate even after the festival, said the Chief Minister.

NCP party has banned any political event that would cause a crowd. Nawab Malik, the chief national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), said that such events would not take place.

People are traveling on the background of Gauri Ganapati. If the rules are not followed now, no one will be able to stop the third wave. It is the job of the political leaders to make the people aware that a little carelessness can put the state in a huge crisis, a senior secretary said.