Lokmat DIA 2021: What will Shiv Sena do if MVA govt collapses? here's what Sanjay Raut said

After the assembly elections of 2019, a major political upheaval was witnessed in the state. There was a rift between Shiv Sena and BJP from the post of Chief Minister and Shiv Sena directly allied with Congress-NCP. Mahavikas Aghadi government has been in power in the state for the last two years. However, the BJP has repeatedly claimed that this government will collapse due to internal disputes. But BJP leaders still have to wait.

If the Mahavikas Aghadi government collapses in the state, what option will Shiv Sena have? Such a question was asked at the Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards ceremony. In this option 3 options were given namely Shiv Sena-NCP, Shiv Sena-Congress or Shiv Sena-MNS. At that time, Raut said that at present there is a government of Mahavikas Aghadi in the state. This situation will not change. Our world is healing. I am of the opinion that the world should not be broken. In the past, there were daily quarrels between two-party government, but now the world of the three party government is going well. No one's evil eye should fall on us, Raut indirectly attacked the BJP. Bhadipa fame Sarang Sathaye interviewed Sanjay Raut.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was on a two-day visit to Mumbai. Commenting on the tour, Sanjay Raut said that Mamata Banerjee is from Bengal. Her efforts are going very well. Mamata Banerjee is the tigress of Bengal and Maharashtra is the region of tigers. Therefore, he hinted at the upcoming politics by saying that we will see what happens next in the coming time.