Lokmat Digital Influencer Awards 2021: Sanjay Raut bags Best Political Opinion Maker Award

The prestigious Lokmat Digital Influencers Award is being held today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. The event recognises the best influencer in providing knowledge and information while entertaining millions of people through social media.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is a name on the political stage who changed the entire politics of Maharashtra after the results of the 2019 Assembly elections. No one can deny that Sanjay Raut has played a pivotal role in the historic development of the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP in the state. With his bold statement, he has always been the face of discussion in the media. Not only this, Sanjay Raut is also active on social media. Sanjay Raut has been awarded the Digital Influencer Award for Best Political Opinion Maker by Lokmat today. The award was presented to Sanjay Raut by Vijay Darda, Chairman, Lokmat Group.

The journey of Sanjay Raut, a one-time crime reporter to today's successful politician. He had consistently held press conferences and attacked the opposition. Raut, who has a B.Com degree from Ambedkar College, Wadala, started his career as a journalist. Initially working in the supply department of the Indian Express, he went on to work as a crime reporter for Lokprabha Weekly.

Sanjay Raut had also made a name for himself in journalism by giving many sensational news. In 1989, Sanjay Raut joined the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. Only 5 years later, Sanjay Raut was given the responsibility of the executive editor of Saamana. Sanjay Raut has never contested a direct election till date.