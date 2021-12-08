Lokmat Infra Conclave: In Dec 2023 coastal road will open for traffic, says Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbaikars have to face huge traffic jams to get from one place to another in the city. It takes 3-4 hours to get from the suburbs to South Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is preparing a dream project like Coastal Road to get rid of these traffic jams. Work on this coastal road is in progress and Minister Aditya Thackeray expressed confidence that this road will be started in next 2 years.

Regarding this, Aditya Thackeray said that Coastal Road will be completed by December 2023. Metro will be completed, Worli-Shivdi connection will be visible. People coming to Mumbai are scared of traffic jams in the city. However, if this connectivity is restored, people who are afraid to work in Mumbai will return to Mumbai, he said. Therefore, from December 2023, Mumbaikars are likely to get rid of traffic jams.

Work on the Mumbai Coastal Road project, one of the ambitious projects of the Municipal Corporation, is in full swing. So far, more than 40 per cent of the project has been completed, while up to one kilometer of the country's first underwater tunnel at Malabar Hill has been completed. Work is underway for the remaining 900 meters.