Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021: Kunal Raut bags Lokmat Most Stylish Young Emerging Politician award

The fifth edition of Lokmat Media’s ‘Lokmat Most Stylish Awards’ is being today at Sahara Star in Mumbai. Raising the bar a notch higher this year the event will witness the who's who of the entertainment, fashion, business, politics, and sports industry grace the occasion under one roof for one of the most anticipated event of the year.

At the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021, Kunal Raut won the Lokmat Most Stylish Young Emerging Politician. Raut is the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Vice President.