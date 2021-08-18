Maha ATS nabs global drug kingpin from Delhi

Mumbai, Aug 18 In a major swoop, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a wanted prominent member of an international drug syndicate from New Delhi, officials said here on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Niranjan Shah, wanted in a case cracked by the ATS Juhu Police station on March 17, 2021.

The ATS Juhu had arrested Sohel Yusuf Memon and recovered 5.65 kg mephedrone, valued at around Rs 2.53 crore, and Shah - who had supplied the contraband - was an absconder in the same case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor