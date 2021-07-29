Maha govt announces 15% reduction in private school fees

The decision to reduce school fees in private schools by 15 per cent for all types of courses was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet on Wednesday. However, there is still uncertainty as to whether those who have already paid the fee will get 15 per cent refund. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad told reporters after the cabinet meeting that the decision to reduce school fees should be taken by the state government, which was ordered by the Supreme Court in the Rajasthan case. The Rajasthan government has already decided to reduce school fees by 15 per cent. On that basis, this decision has been taken in Maharashtra today.

This decision will apply to all board schools, including the state board. Gaikwad said action would be taken against those schools which did not reduce the fees by 15 per cent. The decision of the state cabinet will be communicated to the Supreme Court, she said. Noting that some schools have already raised fees significantly, she said the order not to increase fees was issued last year. If a school violates this order, action will be taken against it. The decision has been taken today as millions of parents are facing financial difficulties due to the Corona lockdown.



Asked whether the parents who have already paid their full dues will be reimbursed 15 per cent, Gaikwad said an order would be issued in the next three-four days. Gaikwad did not give any statement to the media that 15 per cent fee will be refunded. Therefore, there is still ambiguity as to what order the government will issue, whether those who have already paid the fee will get 15 per cent refund.