Maha govt to take help of Salman Khan to raise awareness about vaccination in state

In Mumbai, 100 per cent people have taken first dose of the vaccine. Mumbai is number one in setting such record in the country. In Mumbai, 65 per cent people have taken the second dose of the vaccine. Maharashtra is leading the country in vaccination campaign. But in some districts like Aurangabad, the pace of vaccination is slow. The Muslim population is higher among those with low vaccination rates. Therefore, the Maharashtra government is planning to take help of Salman Khan, known as Bhaijan, to raise awareness about vaccination, said Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

In Maharashtra, the number of people taking second dose of corona vaccine is around 35%. If this number is to be increased and the vaccination campaign is to be accelerated, the gap between the two doses of covshield vaccine needs to be reduced. The Thackeray government has made a proposal to the central government in this regard. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia has also been informed, said Rajesh Tope.

Rajesh Tope said that the difference between the two doses of Covaxin vaccine is 28 days and the difference between the two doses of Covishield vaccine is 84 days. Can this gap be reduced? This is being consulted by experts. IMCR and the research team will play an important role in this. The state government is working to ensure that the first dose of the vaccine is given to 100 per cent of the population by November 30.