Maha minister Chhagan Bhujbal reacts to Aryan Khan drug case

Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal have been arrested in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The bail plea of Aryan Khan was denied by a Mumbai Court on Friday, which has sent shockwaves all over the nation.Aryan has now been taken to the quarantine cell of the Arthur Road Jail with two other people.

On Saturday, Aryan's driver was also questioned by the NCB. As many as 18 arrests have been made in the case so far.Aryan Khan's bail will be heard in court today. Aryan Khan, who is involved in a drug case, is currently lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday was seen coming out from the sessions court. The media asked for his reaction on Aryan Khan alleged drug case to which he replied, "Am I Aryan Khan?"

