Maha minister Dattatraya Bharane gives important info about appointment of MPSC candidates

Despite passing the MPSC exam, Swapnil Lonkar did not get the appointment. In the end, Swapnil Lonkar from Pune committed suicide due to depression. This led to strong criticism of the Thackeray government by the BJP and other opposition parties.

After that, the government will fill the vacancies in the state through MPSC till July 31, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had assured in the Assembly. However, it still does not appear to have been assigned anywhere.

In theis regard, BJP has questioned the Deputy Chief Minister and the ruling party. The minister of State for General Administration Dattatraya Bharane has given important information regarding recruitment process of MPSC candidates.

He wrote,"Interview process is required to complete the recruitment process of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) candidates. The file for appointment of interviewing members has been sent by the state government to the Governor. Today, I will meet the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and request him to approve the MPSC member appointment file."



