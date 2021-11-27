Maha: Two Warkaris killed, 20 injured in road accident

A horrific accident has taken place on Karthiki Ekadashi when a pick-up truck rammed into a crowd of Warakaris heading towards Alandi. Two Warakaris were killed and 20 others were injured in the accident. The accident took place at Kanhe Fata. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. NCP youth leader Parth Pawar also tweeted about it.

Two Warakaris were seriously injured when a pickup truck rammed into a pedestrian. During treatment, he died. Savita Walku Yerabh (age 58), resident of Umbre, Khalapur, Raigad and Jayshree Atmaram Pawar (age 54), resident of Bhutwali, Taluka. Karjat, Raigad district are the names of the deceased Warakaris. Meanwhile, Wadgaon-Maval police rushed to the spot and arrested the pick-up driver. The accident took place in the morning while the Dindi was going to Alandi from Khalapur. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at Mahavir Hospital in Kamshet.