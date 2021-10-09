Maharashtra: 4 arrested for raping woman in train

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, said the police on Saturday.

As per the police, a search is underway for four other accused.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

