Maharashtra: 4 arrested for raping woman in train
By ANI | Published: October 9, 2021 11:11 AM2021-10-09T11:11:05+5:302021-10-09T11:20:12+5:30
Four persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, said the police on Saturday.
As per the police, a search is underway for four other accused.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
