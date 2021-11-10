Maharashtra: 918 State Road Transport Corporation employees suspended amid ongoing strike

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employees' protest that entered its 13th day on Wednesday, as many as 918 staff members of the state transport corporation have been suspended so far.

All 250 bus depots of the state remained shut today, said MSRTC PRO.

The protesters are demanding the merging of MSRTC with the State Government.

Earlier on Monday, the Maharashtra government has issued a government resolution to form a three-member committee, headed by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, to look into the demands of the employees of MSRTC who have been protesting for the past 12 days.

( With inputs from ANI )

