Maharashtra Bandh: Security beefed up in Mumbai, shops to remain shut

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- a ruling alliance of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena -- has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which at least eight were killed including four farmers. The bandh is being observed in solidarity with farmers of the country, who are protesting since last year against the Centre's three farm legislation. “Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association after a request of Shivsena and other party leaders have decided to keep shop close till 4 pm in support of bandh call by Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government in protest of the killing of farmers,” said FRTWA president Viren Shah. Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra's second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday.

"Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh," said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar, PTI reported . Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane has warned the state government not to shut shops forcefully. Taking to Twitter, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday said, "If shopkeepers are 'forced' to close shops Tomorrow by any of the MVA karyakartas..then they will have to face BJP karyakartas! Police should ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law and order situation which is not our responsibility". For the unversed, eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles. On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the October 3 violence.