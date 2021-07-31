Maharashtra" Class 12 results likely to be declared today

The Maharashtra class 12 results 2021 are likely to be declared today. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, or MSBSHSE, will publish the Class 12th exam results on the official website of the board.

The state government has not yet confirmed the class 12 results date and time.

The apex court of India had asked all states to declare Class 12 results by July-end and therefore, the Maharashtra Class 12th result 2021 can be expected today, July 31.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled by the Maharashtra State Board of Education in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. The results can be viewed on these websites -- mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and maharashtraeducation.com.

Here's how you can check Maharashtra class 12 result 2021:

1. Students can visit the official website at Maharashtra HSC Board of education, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in.

2. Click on the link with Maharashtra HSC result 2020

3. A new page will open. Enter all the details, such as hall ticket number and date of birth and information related to your identity.click on submit

4. Result will appear on the screen

5. Download and take a print out for further reference