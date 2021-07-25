Maharashtra: Death toll in Worli lift collapse rises to 5; building contractor, supervisor held

The death toll in the lift collapse incident at an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai has reached 5.

"A total of 5 persons died and one was injured. One more person died in the incident where a lift collapsed at an under-construction building in Worli, Mumbai," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Two persons -- a contractor and a supervisor -- have been arrested for safety negligence in the case.

A case has been registered at NM Joshi Marg Police Station in Mumbai against the arrested persons, police said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred around 5.45 pm when the lift came crashing down at the Ambika building in Worli's Hanuman Gully, police had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor