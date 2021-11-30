Maharashtra: Defense and health department exam papers leaked

A shocking incident has come to light in Maharashtra where the question papers of many government entrance exams have been leaked. In an audio clip that came out, a stranger was talking to an exam candidate about the exam paper and how much it would cost. The phone conversation is said to be from Pimpri-Chinchwad or Pune city and police have taken note of the incident.

According to the information received, the group involved in the crime of paper leaking has leaked not one but several examination papers in Maharashtra. This paper leak includes exams - health department exam, army exam, police recruitment and others. There have been incidents of paper leaking in Raigad, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Naigaon. These exams were held this year.

From the audio clip, it appears that the person talking on the phone is the head of the teaching class. Among the exams that the group leaked were the National Army exams and the health department exams in Maharashtra that were held this month. However, the police are saying that we have noticed the incident, but there is no evidence.

Paper leaking racket is not new in India. However, the question is why it is not stopped by the police department. Many of these groups are in jail for leaking up government or private exam papers, but other members are still active. After several delays in Maharashtra, health department exams were finally held this month. But the exam papers were leaked and people made lots of money for one paper. How the police had no information about this is shocking.