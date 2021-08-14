Maharashtra Delta Plus: 5 killed in state due to Delta Plus variant; so far 66 cases detected

So far, 66 cases of Delta Plus variant of Corona virus have been detected in Maharashtra. Five of them have died. Importantly, some of these patients have taken both doses of the corona vaccine. Patients of Delta Plus variant have been found in the genome sequencing test of samples taken from various places in the state. In Ratnagiri, Raigad and Beed in the state, one patient each died on Friday after being infected with the Delta Plus variant.

The Delta Plus variant has so far killed two patients in Ratnagiri, one each in Mumbai, Raigad and Beed. The deaths included three men and two women. All the patients who died were over 65 years of age. Two of them had taken both doses of anti-corona vaccine. While the two had taken one dose. Information about vaccination of the fifth person's death is not yet available.

Over the past week, the number of Corona Delta Plus variants has risen from 21 to 66. Some of these patients were found in the month of June. Whose genome sequencing has now been reported. Only those who are already afflicted with various diseases have died due to the Delta Plus variant. So there is no need to panic. We have to understand that Delta is a dangerous variant and we have to be careful by following covid protocols, said Dr. Pradip Avate said.