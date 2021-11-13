Maharashtra education department starts process of refund of board exam fees

Maharashtra Education Board on Friday started the process of partially refunding the fees collected from class 10 and 12 students for the February-March 2021 board exams. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is partially refunding the examination fee as the examination was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A board official said that to get the fee refunded, students will have to register on the board's website. He said that there was a demand for refund of fees for some time and the board has now started the process.

Actually, earlier the Maharashtra government had postponed the 10th and 12th examinations in view of the situation arising due to Corona in the state. After this, the examinations were cancelled in view of the deteriorating situation due to Corona in Maharashtra.