Maharashtra Flood: Centre should not discriminate between states while providing financial assistance, says Ajit Pawar

The heavy rains in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra have hit the farmers hard. Assessing the loss of the farmers, help is being sought from the Centre. However, it is up to the Center to decide how much to help. The Centre gave packages of thousands of crores to some states without asking. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has sought the help of the Union government, saying that since the Union government belongs to the entire country, it should provide assistance without doing partiality.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took stock of the heavy rains in Marathwada and Central Maharashtra due to cyclone Gulab in the Bay of Bengal. He also held discussions with Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde, who are on a tour of the flood-hit areas of Marathwada. He instructed the district collector to evacuate the flood victims in Osmanabad district. He also said that National Disaster Relief Force has been sent to flood-hit Marathwada. After that, the Deputy Chief Minister once again assured help to the farmers.

The state government is collecting complete information. All the Guardian Ministers are on a tour of their respective districts and are interacting with the farmers and giving appropriate instructions to the administration. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar and I are monitoring the situation. The Deputy Chief Minister also said that discussions were underway with the insurance companies to get the crop insurance money as soon as possible to get the farmers out of this predicament.

The release of water from dams in some areas along with heavy rains has created flood situation. After the natural calamity, various demands are made by the farmers and the people's representatives. The state government has received many demands. The torrential rains in various parts of the state have caused floods and caused heavy losses to farmers. The state government is making efforts to provide immediate relief to the farmers and will provide relief to the farmers after receiving definite information from the district collector and the administration.