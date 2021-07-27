Maharashtra Governor to visit flood-affected areas of state today

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is going to visit the flood-affected areas of Raigad and Ratnagiri districts today. The Governor will be visiting the Taliye village and Chiplun during his visit.

The death toll in flooded regions of Maharashtra shot up from 149 to 192 on Monday while another 25 are still missing, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said.

A total of 33 NDRF teams plus 131 boats and 3 Indian Army teams are still in the field helping out the flood-hit people and even animals wherever possible.

In the past 5 days, many parts of the western and coastal regions witnessed unprecedented record rainfall resulting in over a dozen hillslides and landslips in different districts with huge human toll.

With a majority of the big and small rivers, dams, reservoirs, lakes overflowing and excess waters spilling out, villages, towns and cities were flooded and scores of roads in the regions are still closed for inter-district and inter-state vehicular movement, especially hitting fuel and food supplies.



