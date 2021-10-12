Maharashtra govt ignores letter sent by railways to allow students to travel

Maharashtra had given permission to start schools and colleges from October 4. Meanwhile, the Railways had sent a letter to the Disaster Management Department of the state government on October 4. But as no reply has been received from the state government so far, students are being sent without a ticket from the ticket window.

No reply has yet been given to the railway letter from the emergency department as to whether the school-college teachers, students and staff should be allowed or not. So the question for the students travel has arisen now.

The school for 8th to 10th standard students in the state has been started from October 4. Meanwhile, student schools have also been started in Mumbai. But parental consent has also been made mandatory for students to come to school. Also, there is no requirement of attendance in schools. Meanwhile, it was earlier clarified that students who want to continue their online education for a few more days will be able to use the online education system introduced by the Municipal Education Department.