Maharashtra: If Omicron wave is to come, it’ll take at least eight-weeks, say task force expert

Ten Omicron patients have now been found in Maharashtra. However, medical experts are of the opinion that it is not appropriate to comment on whether the spread of the virus is increasing rapidly. According to the state's Corona Task Force, it will take another six to eight weeks for an “Omicron wave”, if at all, to become apparent . As a result, the vaccination campaign will be stepped up by the health department.

Additional Principal Secretary, State Public Health Department, Dr. Pradeep Vyas said that now more attention will be paid to vaccination with the vigilance of Omicron. Furthermore, it will be ascertained whether the coronary rules are strictly followed. In the last few days, it has been observed that as the cases are decreasing many people are not following covid rules. So strict rules will be made.

There is still much to be learned about the omicron virus, with research and studies underway at all levels. Caution should be exercised in this situation without panic. The new virus needs to be analyzed in view of the distress caused by the second wave, said Dr Shashank Joshi of the state's Corona Task Force. Omicron patients have a history of travel, so the emphasis should be on tracking and diagnosis, keeping an eye on the tourists who initially travelled, the doctors said.

It takes at least one to two months to detect a genetic mutation in the coronavirus. Therefore, in the beginning, the three pillars of discovery, diagnosis and treatment should be followed by the health system. This will make it easier to study the speed and severity of the spread of the new virus. - Dr. Rahul Pandit, State and National Corona Task Force