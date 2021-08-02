Maharashtra Lockdown: Shops to remain open till 8pm, here's what's allowed and what's not

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced a relaxation in COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Thackeray said shops will be allowed to remain open till 8 pm instead of the current restricted time of 4 pm in districts where COVID-19 infection rate has come down. However, restrictions will continue in those districts where the coronavirus infection rate is still on the rise, the Shiv Sena leader added. Many traders in the state and the opposition BJP have been demanding that the timings of shops be extended till 8 pm from the current deadline of 4 pm. Thackeray said the Covid-19 situation in all such districts, including Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindudurg, was a cause of worry.

Here's what's allowed and what's not

All essential and non-essential shops (including shopping malls) to remain open on all weekdays till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturday. All shops and malls except essential shops to remain closed on Sundays.

All public gardens and playgrounds allowed to open for the purpose of exercise, walking, jogging and cycling.

All government and private offices can remain operational with full capacity. Staggering of work hours to be done to avoid crowding while travelling.

Gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons, beauty parlours and Spas can remain open without use of air-conditioners and with 50 per cent to the total capacity till 8 pm on weekdays and till 3 pm on Saturdays. The said services will remain closed on Sundays.

All cinema theatres, drama theatres and multiplexes (independent and inside malls) to remain closed till further orders.

Places of worship will remain closed till further orders.

All restaurants will remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity till 4 pm on weekdays subject to adherence to all COVID-19 protocols. Parcel and takeaway to be allowed.

Restrictions on movement will be applicable from 9 pm to 5 am.

The ongoing restrictions on political, cultural, and social events to continue till further notice.

