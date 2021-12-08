Maharashtra: President Kovind presents President's Standard to 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of Indian Navy

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday presented President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

Speaking at the event, President Kovind said that the Indian Navy has played vital roles during the COVID-19 crisis and rescue operations during cyclones like Tauktae.

Kovind said, "The Indian Navy has been successfully safeguarding our extensive maritime interests with great resolve. A large share of global trade transits through the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore maintaining peace in this region is very important."

President further added that the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron has undertaken a steady journey over the past five decades. "I am happy to note that that the Prabal Class ships are made in India. This showcases NAVY's commitment towards our vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

( With inputs from ANI )

