Maharashtra Rain: 136 accidental deaths reported in state due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents

As many as 136 accidental deaths were reported in Maharashtra till last evening due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents, informed Maharashtra Minister of Relief & Rehabilitation, Vijay Wadettiwar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced ex-gratia of 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall in various parts of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the landslides caused by torrential rainfall. The state will also incur the costs of treatment for those injured," CMO wrote in a tweet.

Several areas in Maharashtra have been battered by rain over the past few days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra had also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.



