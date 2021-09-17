Maharashtra ranks third in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB

Maharashtra has the second highest number of cyber crimes after Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). Most of these cases are about making money online. In 2020, 5,496 cases were registered in Maharashtra, with Maharashtra ranked third, according to the NCRB report. Uttar Pradesh has the highest rate of cyber crime, with 11,097 cases registered last year.

However, the crime rate was highest in Karnataka with 16.2 % followed by Telangana (13.4%), Assam (10.1%), Uttar Pradesh (4.8%) and Maharashtra (4.4%), the data showed.

Cyber Crime in 2020

- Online Banking Fraud - 4,047

- Fraud by OTP - 1,093

- Credit / Debit Card Fraud - 1,194

- Crimes related to ATMs - 2,160

- Crimes related to women and children - 972



